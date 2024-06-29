Shubhankar Sharma Shines at Italian Open: Tied Seventh After Two Rounds

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma delivered an impressive performance in the Italian Open, recording identical rounds of 68 to hold a tied-seventh position. As he prepares for the upcoming Olympic Games, Sharma showcased his skill with five birdies and two bogeys in the second round, following a first round marked by three birdies and an eagle.

Sharma, who has had a modest season, previously achieved a best finish of T-7 at the Singapore Classic and T-16 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Meanwhile, fellow Indian golfer Om Prakash Chouhan failed to make the cut after rounds of 72-71.

Gunner Wiebe leads the tournament with a total of nine under par after 36 holes, narrowly ahead of Germany's Jannik de Bruyn. Other notable contenders include Marcus Kinhult, Sebastian Friedrichsen, Adrian Otaegui, and Brandon Stone. Canada's Aaron Cockerill and Sharma share the seventh spot, with fourteen golfers tied at ninth place on five under par.

