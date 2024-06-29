Left Menu

Shubhankar Sharma Shines at Italian Open: Tied Seventh After Two Rounds

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded identical rounds of 68 to secure a tied-seventh position in the Italian Open on the DP World Tour. The promising golfer, who will compete in the upcoming Olympic Games, displayed consistent performance, registering multiple birdies and managing minimal bogeys.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:34 IST
Shubhankar Sharma Shines at Italian Open: Tied Seventh After Two Rounds
Shubhankar Sharma
  • Country:
  • Italy

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma delivered an impressive performance in the Italian Open, recording identical rounds of 68 to hold a tied-seventh position. As he prepares for the upcoming Olympic Games, Sharma showcased his skill with five birdies and two bogeys in the second round, following a first round marked by three birdies and an eagle.

Sharma, who has had a modest season, previously achieved a best finish of T-7 at the Singapore Classic and T-16 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Meanwhile, fellow Indian golfer Om Prakash Chouhan failed to make the cut after rounds of 72-71.

Gunner Wiebe leads the tournament with a total of nine under par after 36 holes, narrowly ahead of Germany's Jannik de Bruyn. Other notable contenders include Marcus Kinhult, Sebastian Friedrichsen, Adrian Otaegui, and Brandon Stone. Canada's Aaron Cockerill and Sharma share the seventh spot, with fourteen golfers tied at ninth place on five under par.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024