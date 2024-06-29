Hemanth Muddappa Shines with Double Win in Drag Racing Opener

In a thrilling start to his 2024 campaign, India's fastest rider Hemanth Muddappa clinched a double victory in the opening round of the MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit.

The seasoned champion and 12-time National drag titleholder continued his winning spree with team Mantra Racing, narrowly missing a triple victory.

Muddappa excelled in the 4-stroke 551 to 850cc Super Sport class, clocking an impressive 8.630 seconds to secure his first win. He later dominated the 1051 to 1650cc Super Sport class with a swift 08.063-second run, marking his second win of the day.

