Hemanth Muddappa Shines with Double Win in Drag Racing Opener
Hemanth Muddappa kicked off his 2024 campaign with a double victory at the MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship. Muddappa, racing for team Mantra Racing, achieved wins in the 551-850cc and 1051-1650cc Super Sport classes, narrowly missing a triple win by a fraction of a second.
In a thrilling start to his 2024 campaign, India's fastest rider Hemanth Muddappa clinched a double victory in the opening round of the MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit.
The seasoned champion and 12-time National drag titleholder continued his winning spree with team Mantra Racing, narrowly missing a triple victory.
Muddappa excelled in the 4-stroke 551 to 850cc Super Sport class, clocking an impressive 8.630 seconds to secure his first win. He later dominated the 1051 to 1650cc Super Sport class with a swift 08.063-second run, marking his second win of the day.
