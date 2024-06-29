India Sets Record-Breaking Total in Women's Test Cricket Against South Africa
India achieved the highest team total in Women's Test cricket, scoring 603 for six declared against South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh excelled with the bat. Despite South Africa's resilient response, especially from Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, India maintained control, aided by effective bowling from Sneh Rana.
- Country:
- India
In a historic feat, India posted the highest ever total in Women's Test cricket, amassing 603 for six declared before South Africa Women responded valiantly on day two of the one-off Test, here Saturday.
The day began with India resuming at an imposing 525 for four. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh dominated early proceedings, with Kaur marking her maiden half-century in the long format and Ghosh achieving her career-best score.
India's formidable batting display, highlighted by a 143-run fifth-wicket partnership, saw them surpass Australia's previous record. South Africa's Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp fought back commendably, helping their team end the day at 236 for four. Despite their efforts, the Indian side, led by effective bowlers like Sneh Rana, retained control.
