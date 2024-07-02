Kylian Mbappé's Perilous Mask: Struggles and Triumphs at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé has had more masks than goals at the European Championship. The France captain is struggling with his peripheral vision in the masks that were fitted to protect his broken nose from their opening game at Euro 2024. He wore a third different mask on Monday in the 1-0 win against Belgium in the round of 16. The striker failed to hit the target in five attempts on goal against Belgium.

Mbappé has only managed a single goal in the tournament. 'You've got the sweat aspect and we know sweat can get in his eyes. He's getting used to it, but it can affect his vision,' coach Didier Deschamps acknowledged. 'Everything in front of him is fine, but there's a delay with his peripheral vision.' Mbappé broke his nose in an aerial collision with Austria's Kevin Danso and has described the mask-wearing experience as 'an absolute horror.'

Initially, Mbappé had a custom-made mask designed in the French flag colors. But UEFA regulations mandated a single color, prompting him to switch to an all-black version against Poland. For the knockout game against Belgium, he switched again to a mask more custom-fitted and ventilated, which he hoped would improve his game. Despite these adjustments, Mbappé's performance remained inconsistent, potentially troubling for Real Madrid as he joins the team next season.

Before joining Real Madrid, Mbappé will face Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarterfinals on Friday. This marks the first time World Cup winner Mbappé has reached this stage at a Euros, following France's last-16 exit in 2021.

