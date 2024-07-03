PCB Awaits BCCI Consent for India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Clash in Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has earmarked a marquee Champions Trophy match against India in Lahore on March 1 next year, pending consent from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a senior ICC Board member revealed on Wednesday.

The tournament is set to run from February 19 to March 9, with March 10 reserved as a backup day. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, attending the T20 World Cup final in Barbados, submitted a 15-match schedule which positions all Indian games in Lahore for security and logistical reasons.

"The PCB has presented a draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy, with seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi, and five in Rawalpindi," an ICC Board member stated. The opening match will take place in Karachi, with semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi, and the final in Lahore. All of India's potential matches, including a semifinal if they advance, are slated for Lahore.

