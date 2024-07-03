Left Menu

Everton Strengthens Attack with Iliman Ndiaye Signing

Everton has signed Iliman Ndiaye from Olympique de Marseille on a five-year deal. The Senegal international, 24, brings experience from French Ligue 1 and Sheffield United. Ndiaye is excited to contribute to Everton's ambitions. Financial details remain undisclosed. Everton finished 15th in the Premier League last season.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:53 IST
Everton Strengthens Attack with Iliman Ndiaye Signing

Everton have signed forward Iliman Ndiaye from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Senegal international, who was born in France, started his youth career at local club Rouen before signing for Sheffield United in 2019. He moved to Marseille in 2023.

Everton did not disclose financial details of the deal. "The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in. I'm so excited and can't wait to get going," Ndiaye said in a statement.

Everton finished 15th in the Premier League last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024