Everton Strengthens Attack with Iliman Ndiaye Signing
Everton has signed Iliman Ndiaye from Olympique de Marseille on a five-year deal. The Senegal international, 24, brings experience from French Ligue 1 and Sheffield United. Ndiaye is excited to contribute to Everton's ambitions. Financial details remain undisclosed. Everton finished 15th in the Premier League last season.
Everton have signed forward Iliman Ndiaye from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Senegal international, who was born in France, started his youth career at local club Rouen before signing for Sheffield United in 2019. He moved to Marseille in 2023.
Everton did not disclose financial details of the deal. "The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in. I'm so excited and can't wait to get going," Ndiaye said in a statement.
Everton finished 15th in the Premier League last season.
