Harmanpreet Singh's Golden Quest: A Tribute to Indian Hockey Legends

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh is eagerly preparing to reclaim the gold medal at the upcoming Paris Olympics. This ambitious mission aims to pay tribute to India's rich hockey legacy and the legendary figures who have shaped the sport in the country.

Having secured an Olympic bronze after a 41-year wait in Tokyo, the eight-time Olympic champions are targeting gold in Paris 2024 under Harmanpreet's leadership. 'We are giving our all to elevate our history and legacy. Winning the gold will be a tribute to India and our seniors,' said the ace drag-flicker in an exclusive interview on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers.'

Veteran goalie PR Sreejesh and chief coach Craig Fulton echoed Harmanpreet's sentiments, emphasizing the team's relentless drive, collective spirit, and strategic play as key factors in their quest to bring glory to the nation once again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)