Left Menu

Toni Kroos Bids Emotional Farewell: Will Friday's Game Be His Last?

Germany legend Toni Kroos may be playing his last match when Germany faces Spain in the European Championship semifinals. Retiring after Euro 2024, Kroos remains optimistic about advancing further. He embodies calm under pressure, significantly boosting Germany's recent performance. Kroos is future-focused, planning to open an academy in Madrid.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:06 IST
Toni Kroos Bids Emotional Farewell: Will Friday's Game Be His Last?
Toni Kroos
  • Country:
  • Germany

In what could be one of the most emotional farewell matches, German football great Toni Kroos is set to face Spain in the European Championship semifinals on Friday. Victory for Germany means Kroos' international career would extend to the finals, but a defeat would mark his retirement.

Kroos, who retired from the national team in 2021, was coaxed back by coach Julian Nagelsmann to bolster Germany's title chances on home soil. His return has been pivotal; his experience and composure have steadied a struggling team, transforming pre-tournament gloom into realistic optimism.

Despite the gravity of the occasion, Kroos remains unfazed and focused. He looks forward to future endeavors, including opening an academy in Madrid. "There's nothing I can do as well as playing football, but I'm excited about this new chapter," Kroos said, embodying his career-long control and calm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024