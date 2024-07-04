Toni Kroos Bids Emotional Farewell: Will Friday's Game Be His Last?

In what could be one of the most emotional farewell matches, German football great Toni Kroos is set to face Spain in the European Championship semifinals on Friday. Victory for Germany means Kroos' international career would extend to the finals, but a defeat would mark his retirement.

Kroos, who retired from the national team in 2021, was coaxed back by coach Julian Nagelsmann to bolster Germany's title chances on home soil. His return has been pivotal; his experience and composure have steadied a struggling team, transforming pre-tournament gloom into realistic optimism.

Despite the gravity of the occasion, Kroos remains unfazed and focused. He looks forward to future endeavors, including opening an academy in Madrid. "There's nothing I can do as well as playing football, but I'm excited about this new chapter," Kroos said, embodying his career-long control and calm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)