Youth Affairs and Sports Approves Support for Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved assistance for tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his men’s doubles partner, Sriram Balaji, to compete in two ATP Tour events in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Bopanna and Balaji, along with their coach and physiotherapist, will participate in ATP 500 events in Hamburg and Umag before heading to Paris.

In addition to Bopanna and Balaji, the MOC has approved requests from shooters Rhythm Sangwan, Sarabjot Singh, Vijayveer, and Anish Bhanwala for assistance with expenses related to their personal coaches or trainers during the Olympic Training Camp in Volmerange and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Chateauroux. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will cover their flight costs, board and lodging, visa expenses, and local transportation.

Skeet shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka have also received approval from the MOC for assistance in training with personal coaches Riccardo Fillipelli in Arrezo, Italy, and Ennio Falco at the Tiro A Volo Falco range in Capua, Italy, respectively.

Furthermore, the MOC has decided to support steeplechasers Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary, along with their coach Scott Simmons, for a 24-day training camp in St. Moritz, Switzerland, leading up to the Olympic Games.

Additional approvals include assistance for the Women’s Relay 4x400m team to procure equipment and for table tennis player Harmeet Desai’s training in Biberach, Germany, which includes the purchase of consumables and fees for support staff.

In a significant move, the MOC has also inducted 400m sprinter Kiran Pahal, high jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare, and shot putter Abha Khatua into the TOPS Core group for the Paris Olympics Cycle, ensuring they receive the necessary support and resources as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.