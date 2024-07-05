Left Menu

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen Announces Retirement from International Football

Jan Vertonghen, Belgium's most capped international player, has retired from international football after earning 157 caps. The 37-year-old defender debuted in 2007 and was a key player in multiple European Championships and World Cups. His future at club level remains uncertain after his contract with Anderlecht expired.

Belgium's most capped international player, Jan Vertonghen, announced his retirement from international football after an illustrious career featuring 157 caps. Vertonghen, 37, made the announcement via social media, saying, "Thanks for all the memories. I have lived my dream."

Vertonghen's debut came in 2007 during the European Championship qualifier against Portugal. By the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he had already served as an occasional captain and helped Belgium reach the quarter-finals. He was also part of the squad that made it to the semi-finals in Russia four years later.

The seasoned central defender participated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Belgium's campaign ended prematurely. Vertonghen also played in the last three European Championships, including a recent match against France where an own goal led to Belgium's exit.

As Vertonghen retires from the international scene, his future at the club level remains uncertain, following the expiration of his contract with Anderlecht last month. His career includes stints at RKC Waalwijk, Ajax Amsterdam, Tottenham Hotspur, and Benfica.

