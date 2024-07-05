UEFA's Controversial Bans: Demiral's 'Wolf' and Bellingham's Gesture

UEFA handed a two-match ban to Turkish soccer player Merih Demiral and fined England's Jude Bellingham 30,000 euros for gestures made during Euro 2024 matches. Demiral, 26, celebrated by mimicking a 'wolf' symbol, seen as politically charged, leading to his suspension, causing his government to seek a reversal.

Bellingham, 21, was fined following his crotch-grabbing gesture after a game. His one-match ban was suspended, allowing him to play in England's quarter-final. UEFA cited violations of decent conduct as reasons for both penalties.

Turkey's Vice President, Cevdet Yilmaz, criticized the decision, emphasizing that football should remain apolitical. Demiral defended his gesture as patriotic, while Bellingham clarified his action was an 'inside joke' with friends.