Maharashtra CM Rewards Indian Cricket Team with ₹11 Crore for T20 World Cup Win

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday declared a cash reward of ₹11 crore for the Indian cricket team, celebrating their T20 World Cup triumph. The announcement was made during a ceremony in the central hall of Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex.

Four Mumbai-based players from the victorious squad—captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dubey—were personally felicitated by the chief minister. Shinde expressed his delight over the team's memorable victory against arch-rivals Pakistan and particularly applauded Suryakumar Yadav's outstanding catch in the final match against South Africa.

Alongside the players, Shinde also honored support team members Paras Mhambre and Arun Kanade for their contributions. He further commended the Mumbai Police for their effective crowd management during the team's celebratory parade held in south Mumbai on Thursday.