India Women Opt to Bowl in Series Opener Against South Africa

India women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, chose to bowl first against South Africa in the opening T20I match of the series at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The team aims to maintain their winning streak after dominating in the Test and ODI series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:00 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt (Photo: BCCI Women/ X). Image Credit: ANI
In a tactical move, Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the opening T20I of the three-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium. This choice comes after India secured dominant victories in both the one-off Test and the ODI series against the visitors.

Speaking after the toss, Kaur stated, "We are going to bowl first. It is the first game and a score on the board will give us an idea on how to go about it. We go in the same mindset as the Bangladesh series. We are going with the same XI we went in the first ODI." South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, expressed a similar strategy, saying, "We would have bowled first as well. But we will try and put up a good score on the board. It is a wonderful opportunity to play in the subcontinent. We do have our eyes on the T20 World Cup later this year. Tryon comes in and we are happy to have her back."

The playing XIs were announced with India fielding Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, and Renuka Thakur Singh. South Africa's lineup includes Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (w), Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

