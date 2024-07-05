Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini Shines at Wimbledon, Secures Spot in Fourth Round

Jasmine Paolini, the seventh seed at Wimbledon, defeated Bianca Andreescu with a score of 7-6(4) 6-1 to reach the fourth round. This accomplishment marks Paolini as the first Italian woman to make the second week at all three major tournaments in a single year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:08 IST
Jasmine Paolini Shines at Wimbledon, Secures Spot in Fourth Round
Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini continued her stellar form at Wimbledon on Friday, securing a spot in the fourth round for the first time in her career. The seventh seed triumphed over former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu with a 7-6(4) 6-1 victory. Paolini's win represents a significant milestone, making her the first Italian woman to progress to the second week at each of the three major tournaments within a single year.

Despite Italian men's number one Jannik Sinner taking much of the spotlight with his Grand Slam victory in Melbourne, Paolini has quietly won over fans with her compelling mix of fierce competitiveness and infectious joviality. Remarkably, she had already defeated Andreescu at Roland Garros last month, whose return match followed a nine-month injury hiatus. This time around, Paolini captivated the Court One spectators, clearly enjoying the crowd's support.

"It was really nice to play out here in front of you guys, You are so many. It's a dream to play in this kind of stadium. I think I played a good match. I hope you enjoyed," Paolini expressed following her win. Up next, she will face either 12th seed Madison Keys or 18th seed Marta Kostyuk for a place in the quarter-finals.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024