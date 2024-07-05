Left Menu

Rishab Pant Credits PM Modi's Words for Boosting His Recovery and Cricket Comeback

Rishab Pant reveals how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouraging words aided his mental recovery post a severe car accident. The wicketkeeper-batsman returned stronger, leading Delhi Capitals and India to triumph in the T20 World Cup after a lengthy rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:19 IST
Rishab Pant Credits PM Modi's Words for Boosting His Recovery and Cricket Comeback
Rishabh Pant with PM Modi (Photo: Rishabh Pant/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, Rishab Pant, has disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouraging words significantly aided his mental recovery following a severe car accident on December 30, 2022. Pant, who was sidelined for more than 16 months, made a strong comeback by leading Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Pant's impressive performance in the IPL, where he scored 446 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.55, earned him a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. Throughout his recovery, Pant continued to update his followers on social media, speaking candidly about the challenges he faced.

Despite the doubts and difficulties, Pant played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup victory. During a recent interaction with PM Modi, Pant recalled how the Prime Minister's phone call to his mother gave him mental calm and strength. PM Modi shared his admiration for Pant's mother's confidence, noting it as a key factor in Pant's successful return to cricket.

Pant emerged as the third-highest run-getter for India in the T20 World Cup, amassing 171 runs at an average of 24.42 in eight matches, and playing a pivotal role behind the stumps. His impactful performances contributed significantly to ending India's 13-year-long ICC World Cup drought.

