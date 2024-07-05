Left Menu

Krunal Pandya Lauds Brother Hardik's Miraculous Return in T20 World Cup Victory

Spin-allrounder Krunal Pandya praised his younger brother Hardik's stunning comeback during India's T20 World Cup win, emphasizing that people often forget Hardik is a human with emotions. Despite facing criticism and struggles, Hardik played a crucial role in India's victory, ending their 11-year ICC title drought.

Updated: 05-07-2024 21:45 IST
In a heartfelt tribute, spin-allrounder Krunal Pandya on Friday celebrated his brother Hardik Pandya's remarkable return during India's T20 World Cup triumph, highlighting the humanity behind the sport.

Just months after enduring constant criticism in the IPL, Hardik silenced his critics by playing a pivotal role in India's seven-run victory over South Africa, clinching their first ICC title in 11 years.

This emotional post underscores Hardik's resilience amid adversity, reminding fans of the human emotions often overlooked in professional sports. Despite an injury-riddled year and a challenging IPL season, Hardik's dedication helped realize India's long-standing dream of victory.

