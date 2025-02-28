Left Menu

Jess Jonassen Dominates in Delhi Capitals' Triumph Over Mumbai Indians in WPL

Jess Jonassen delivered an exceptional performance with the ball, securing three crucial wickets to help Delhi Capitals limit Mumbai Indians to 123/9 in a Women's Premier League match. Her bowling disrupted key partnerships, crucially dismissing Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, and G Kamalini, guiding DC to a disciplined victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:39 IST
Jess Jonassen Dominates in Delhi Capitals' Triumph Over Mumbai Indians in WPL
Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen displayed remarkable bowling prowess, leading Delhi Capitals to restrict Mumbai Indians to 123 for nine in a captivating Women's Premier League encounter on Friday. Jonassen's spell was instrumental, claiming three pivotal wickets for just 25 runs, dismantling MI's batting order.

The game saw DC's decent start halted as openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews fell in quick succession, exposing the middle order. In-form Nat Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared a brief 38-run partnership before falling prey to Jonassen's breakthroughs in crucial moments.

As wickets tumbled, MI's lineup faced struggle, with Sajana and Kamalini adding to their woes. Despite a lack of set batters towards the end, MI managed to cross the 120-run mark without being bowled out, courtesy of some last-minute hustle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025