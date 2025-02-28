Jess Jonassen Dominates in Delhi Capitals' Triumph Over Mumbai Indians in WPL

Jess Jonassen displayed remarkable bowling prowess, leading Delhi Capitals to restrict Mumbai Indians to 123 for nine in a captivating Women's Premier League encounter on Friday. Jonassen's spell was instrumental, claiming three pivotal wickets for just 25 runs, dismantling MI's batting order.

The game saw DC's decent start halted as openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews fell in quick succession, exposing the middle order. In-form Nat Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared a brief 38-run partnership before falling prey to Jonassen's breakthroughs in crucial moments.

As wickets tumbled, MI's lineup faced struggle, with Sajana and Kamalini adding to their woes. Despite a lack of set batters towards the end, MI managed to cross the 120-run mark without being bowled out, courtesy of some last-minute hustle.

