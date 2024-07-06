A Tale of Two Goals: Mikel Merino Follows Father’s Footsteps in Stuttgart

Like father, like son. Mikel Merino, clenching his fist, ran around the corner flag with a broad smile before letting out a yell of pure joy into the Stuttgart sky. His last-gasp goal sent Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship, securing a 2-1 victory over host nation Germany after extra time.

The 28-year-old Merino recreated his father's celebrations, echoing the moment when Miguel Merino scored in the same stadium over three decades ago during a UEFA Cup match between Osasuna and Stuttgart.

Merino senior expressed 'enormous' pride in his son's achievement, joking about how he has been surpassed. This uncanny coincidence, including the same TV commentator for both goals, adds to the emotional weight of the Merino family legacy in Stuttgart.

