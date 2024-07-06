Left Menu

A Tale of Two Goals: Mikel Merino Follows Father’s Footsteps in Stuttgart

Mikel Merino's last-gasp goal secured Spain's 2-1 win over Germany in the European Championship quarterfinals, mimicking his father Miguel's goal in the same Stuttgart stadium three decades ago. The emotional moment highlighted a unique family legacy. Miguel celebrated his son’s achievement, expressing immense pride and joy.

Like father, like son. Mikel Merino, clenching his fist, ran around the corner flag with a broad smile before letting out a yell of pure joy into the Stuttgart sky. His last-gasp goal sent Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship, securing a 2-1 victory over host nation Germany after extra time.

The 28-year-old Merino recreated his father's celebrations, echoing the moment when Miguel Merino scored in the same stadium over three decades ago during a UEFA Cup match between Osasuna and Stuttgart.

Merino senior expressed 'enormous' pride in his son's achievement, joking about how he has been surpassed. This uncanny coincidence, including the same TV commentator for both goals, adds to the emotional weight of the Merino family legacy in Stuttgart.

