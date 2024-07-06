Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Eye First Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu are both setting their sights on reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, a feat neither has achieved before.

Coco Gauff, who triumphed over British qualifier Sonay Kartal with a 6-4, 6-0 score in the third round, aims to break past her recurring fourth-round hurdles at the All England Club. Known for her Grand Slam successes, such as winning last year's U.S. Open, Gauff remains unfazed by the expectations and aspires for higher tournament victories.

Emma Raducanu, another former U.S. Open champion, is also making strides after a challenging period of injuries. She sailed past No. 9-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 on Centre Court, demonstrating her return to form. Raducanu appears to have shaken off the pressures of playing in front of a home crowd, relishing every moment on the court. Up next for Raducanu is a match against qualifier Lulu Sun, while Gauff will face fellow American Emma Navarro.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)