Canada Secures Historic Copa America Semi-Final Spot in Thrilling Penalty Shootout

Canada has secured a historic place in the Copa America semi-finals after a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout win over Venezuela on Friday.

Following a 1-1 draw in regular time, Wilker Angel's missed spot-kick and Maxime Crepeau's decisive saves set the stage for Ismael Kone to net the winning penalty, sending the Canadians through. “Emotions are running high, I'm so happy for everyone who is supporting us,” Crepeau, who made two saves in the shootout, told TSN.

This victory marks Canada as one of four CONCACAF teams to reach this stage of the tournament, underscoring their hard work and determination. The team will face defending champions Argentina in a highly anticipated semi-final rematch on Tuesday in New Jersey.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)