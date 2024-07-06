Canada Secures Historic Copa America Semi-Final Spot in Thrilling Penalty Shootout
Canada triumphs in a 4-3 penalty shootout against Venezuela, reaching Copa America semi-finals for the first time. Maxime Crepeau's crucial saves and Ismael Kone's winning penalty goal propelled them to face Argentina next. The North American team overcame challenges and showcased resilience throughout an intense match.
Canada has secured a historic place in the Copa America semi-finals after a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout win over Venezuela on Friday.
Following a 1-1 draw in regular time, Wilker Angel's missed spot-kick and Maxime Crepeau's decisive saves set the stage for Ismael Kone to net the winning penalty, sending the Canadians through. “Emotions are running high, I'm so happy for everyone who is supporting us,” Crepeau, who made two saves in the shootout, told TSN.
This victory marks Canada as one of four CONCACAF teams to reach this stage of the tournament, underscoring their hard work and determination. The team will face defending champions Argentina in a highly anticipated semi-final rematch on Tuesday in New Jersey.
