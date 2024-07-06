India vs Pakistan Showdown at Sold-Out Edgbaston for World Championship of Legends

The anticipation is palpable as all 23,000 seats have been sold out for the World Championship of Legends match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England. This thrilling encounter, scheduled for Saturday, promises to be a highlight of the tournament.

Pakistan's Younis Khan expressed his excitement, stating, "We are excited to play India in this esteemed tournament. Our group has put in a lot of preparation and we are sure we can put on an amazing show. It's about pride and passion for both the sport and our nation."

Similarly, India's Suresh Raina shared his enthusiasm, remarking, "Playing Pakistan is always an honor and tomorrow's game is no exception. Our squad is fired up and prepared to give it our all." Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of World Championship Legends, emphasized the match's significance, highlighting the electrifying atmosphere expected at the sold-out stadium. The tournament, featuring retired legends from around the world, runs through July 18.

