All Blacks Edge Out England in Thrilling Dunedin Clash

The All Blacks narrowly defeated England 16-15 in a thrilling encounter in Dunedin, marking a successful debut for new coach Scott Robertson. The tightly contested game saw England initially leading 15-10 early in the second half, raising hopes of an upset under the Forsyth Barr stadium roof.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie overcame his early inaccuracies to score crucial penalties, securing the All Blacks' victory and extending England's losing streak in New Zealand to eight matches. Captain Scott Barrett expressed immense pride in the team's resilience, highlighting their strategic ball-carry and breakdown tactics.

England, left to rue their late-game discipline lapses, missed several crucial kicks, with Marcus Smith converting only two out of five attempts. The two-match series now heads to Eden Park in Auckland, where England will seek their first win in New Zealand since 2003.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)