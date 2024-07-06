Left Menu

Bernhard Langer Bids Farewell to European Tour on Home Soil

Bernhard Langer, the two-time Masters champion, bids adieu to the European Tour in Germany 50 years after his debut. The 66-year-old missed the cut at the BMW International Open but cherishes the memories. Despite an Achilles tendon injury, Langer remains hopeful for a final appearance in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:07 IST
Bernhard Langer Bids Farewell to European Tour on Home Soil
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bernhard Langer has bid farewell to the European tour on home soil in Germany 50 years after the two-time Masters champion made his debut.

The 66-year-old Langer missed the cut at the BMW International Open in Munich on Friday but said he will cherish the "wonderful memories'' he's made.

"It's hard to put into words. It's kind of been a dream come true for me, growing up in a village of 800 people where nobody knew what golf was," Langer said.

"When I told my classmates I'm going to go play golf, they thought I was crazy. I was able to live that dream for 50 years." Langer made his European tour debut in 1974 and played more than 500 events, claiming 42 wins.

The German shot 1-over 73 in the second round to finish three below the cut line in his final appearance on the tour.

Early this year, Langer tore his Achilles tendon while exercising and then had surgery. He had planned to play the Masters one last time. It's possible he could still return in 2025 for an Augusta farewell.

"I was able to travel the world, meet with kings and queens, and play golf with all sorts of people, whether they're successful businessmen or just the average butcher or bricklayer or whatever," Langer said Friday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024