Kuldeep Yadav Reflects on 'Unreal' T20 World Cup Triumph
India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav described the country's T20 World Cup win as an 'unreal experience' and expressed his desire for future successes. He highlighted the significant team bonding and support, which contributed to their victory against South Africa in the final. Kuldeep took 10 wickets in the tournament.
India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed the nation's T20 World Cup triumph as an 'unreal experience' during a felicitation event held on Saturday. Kuldeep, who played a pivotal role in the team's victory, shared his aspiration to be part of similar successes in the future.
India clinched their second T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa with a 12-run win in the final held in Barbados on June 29. Kuldeep, acknowledging the magnitude of the win, emphasized the importance of team unity and support, attributing their success to hard work over the past few years.
Kuldeep was the fourth Indian bowler to secure double-digit wickets in the marquee event, with a tally of 10 wickets, following teammates Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya. Reflecting on his eight-year career with Team India, Kuldeep conveyed his joy and credited the entire team's efforts in achieving the ICC trophy. He concluded by acknowledging the collective happiness shared by the team and support staff.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
