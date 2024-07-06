Kuldeep Yadav Reflects on 'Unreal' T20 World Cup Triumph

India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed the nation's T20 World Cup triumph as an 'unreal experience' during a felicitation event held on Saturday. Kuldeep, who played a pivotal role in the team's victory, shared his aspiration to be part of similar successes in the future.

India clinched their second T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa with a 12-run win in the final held in Barbados on June 29. Kuldeep, acknowledging the magnitude of the win, emphasized the importance of team unity and support, attributing their success to hard work over the past few years.

Kuldeep was the fourth Indian bowler to secure double-digit wickets in the marquee event, with a tally of 10 wickets, following teammates Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya. Reflecting on his eight-year career with Team India, Kuldeep conveyed his joy and credited the entire team's efforts in achieving the ICC trophy. He concluded by acknowledging the collective happiness shared by the team and support staff.

