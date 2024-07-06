Vic Seixas, Oldest Living Grand Slam Champion, Passes Away at 100

Vic Seixas, a Wimbledon winner and tennis Hall of Famer who was the oldest living Grand Slam champion, has died at the age of 100.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced Seixas' death on Saturday, based on confirmation from his daughter, Tori. The American died on Friday but a cause of death was not provided.

Seixas, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971, had an illustrious career that included winning the 1953 Wimbledon singles title and the 1954 US Championships, now known as the US Open.

His remarkable longevity in the sport saw him compete in the US Championships a record 28 times from 1940 to 1969, finishing his final run at age 45. He played an integral role in the Davis Cup, helping the US reach seven consecutive finals from 1951-57, notably winning in 1954.

In addition to his singles successes, Seixas won five Grand Slam titles in doubles and eight in mixed doubles. Post his playing days, he served as the tournament referee for the 1971 US Open and captained the Davis Cup team three times.

Born in Philadelphia on August 30, 1923, Seixas had resided north of San Francisco since 1989.

