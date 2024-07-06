Arshdeep Singh Returns to Hero's Welcome After T20 World Cup Triumph

Arshdeep Singh, India's left-arm pacer, made a triumphant return to his hometown where he was greeted with garlands, processions, and traditional bhangra dances by enthusiastic fans and family members. The celebration followed India's victorious campaign in the recent T20 World Cup, where Arshdeep emerged as a key player, taking 17 wickets to top the wicket-takers' list alongside Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi.

'I want to play all formats, but at the moment I just want to enjoy the moment and spend time with my family,' Arshdeep told PTI Videos while traveling in an open vehicle. The fans, dressed in Team India jerseys and waving the Tri-colour, filled the streets of Chandigarh as they celebrated Arshdeep's return from Mumbai, where he participated in a victory parade with his teammates.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, secured the title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final in Bridgetown, Barbados. They became the first team to win the T20 World Cup without losing a single game, marking India's first global title in 11 years and just their second T20 World Cup win. Despite a delayed return due to Hurricane Beryl, the team was welcomed with a grand reception by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and later celebrated with a massive victory parade in Mumbai.

