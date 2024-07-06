Zverev Extends Invite to Guardiola Amidst Stars at Wimbledon

Germany's tennis ace Alexander Zverev has extended a public invitation to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola to return to Bayern Munich. This came after Zverev's thrilling victory over Cameron Norrie, propelling him to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Playing in front of a star-studded Royal Box, including Guardiola, Zverev won the first two sets 6-4 and clinched a nail-biting third set in a 32-point tiebreaker. Though initially nervous upon seeing Guardiola, Zverev's performance dazzled the spectators.

In a light-hearted moment on Centre Court, Zverev remarked that Guardiola could coach him in tennis if he ever tired of football. Guardiola, who managed Bayern Munich from 2013-2016, was among many sporting legends present, making the Middle Saturday an exciting spectacle. Following the match, Zverev and Guardiola discussed the tennis star's knee injury.

