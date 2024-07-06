Harriet Dart's Wimbledon Run Ends in Emotional Defeat

Local favourite Harriet Dart was in tears at Wimbledon on Saturday, following her third-round loss to China's Wang Xinyu, with a final score of 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Dart, who had earlier defeated 32nd seed Katie Boulter, struggled against 22-year-old Wang, ranked 58 places above her. Wang had initial difficulties due to windy conditions and Dart's aggressive play.

The match experienced disruptions from rain, with Wang eventually finding her rhythm and taking the second set on her third set point. Despite Dart's lead in the third set, Wang's solid defense led her to win the next six games and secure the match.

