Left Menu

Harriet Dart's Wimbledon Run Ends in Emotional Defeat

Harriet Dart faced an emotional exit from Wimbledon after losing to China's Wang Xinyu in the third round. Despite a strong start, Dart couldn't maintain her form, ultimately succumbing 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. The match was marked by gusty winds, rain disruptions, and Dart's aggressive play against Wang's solid defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:05 IST
Harriet Dart's Wimbledon Run Ends in Emotional Defeat

Local favourite Harriet Dart was in tears at Wimbledon on Saturday, following her third-round loss to China's Wang Xinyu, with a final score of 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Dart, who had earlier defeated 32nd seed Katie Boulter, struggled against 22-year-old Wang, ranked 58 places above her. Wang had initial difficulties due to windy conditions and Dart's aggressive play.

The match experienced disruptions from rain, with Wang eventually finding her rhythm and taking the second set on her third set point. Despite Dart's lead in the third set, Wang's solid defense led her to win the next six games and secure the match.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024