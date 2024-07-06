Left Menu

Riyan Parag Makes Historic Debut for Indian Cricket Team

Riyan Parag from Assam made his historic debut for the national Indian cricket team in a T-20 match against Zimbabwe. Despite a modest performance, his selection marks a monumental achievement for the state. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the Assam Cricket Association expressed their pride and congratulated Parag on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:27 IST
Riyan Parag, an all-rounder from Assam, made history by becoming the first cricketer from the state to represent India's national team at the senior level. He debuted against Zimbabwe in a T-20 match held in Harare on Saturday.

The Assam Cricket Association celebrated his achievement on social media, emphasizing the pride felt by both Parag and his father, who had the honor of presenting his son with the team cap.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also called it a 'historic day' for Assam, applauding Parag's inclusion in the Indian team despite his modest performance in the game.

Although Parag did not shine in his first match, the 22-year-old has represented Assam in domestic cricket since 2017 and has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League since 2018. Another player from the state, Uma Chetry, has been named in the Indian women's team but has yet to make her debut.

Despite India's unexpected loss to Zimbabwe by 13 runs, Parag's selection indicates promising prospects for Assam's representation in Indian cricket.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

