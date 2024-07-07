Zverev Overcomes Injury to Reach Wimbledon Fourth Round

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev overcame an injury scare and a grueling third-set tiebreak to defeat Britain's Cameron Norrie, matching his best Wimbledon performance by reaching the fourth round on Saturday. The German showcased exceptional serving to secure a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(15) victory, finally converting his sixth match point under the Centre Court roof.

Zverev, 27, dropped just two points on serve in the third set, although a double-fault briefly gave Norrie an advantage in the tiebreak. Norrie had five set points to extend the match and test Zverev's injured knee, strained during an awkward fall in the second set. However, Zverev maintained his focus and precision, with Norrie faltering on the 32nd tiebreak point.

Despite needing regular treatment for his knee, Zverev delivered a powerful and controlled performance, dominating world number 42 Norrie. Following the match, Zverev expressed cautious optimism about his injury's severity, hopeful for a quick recovery. Norrie, who recently defeated Britain's new number one Jack Draper, pushed Zverev into a thrilling tiebreak but ultimately couldn't prevail.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)