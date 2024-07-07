Left Menu

Zimbabwe Stuns India in T20I Opener: Masakadza Eyes Series Win

Zimbabwe spinner Wellington Masakadza cautioned India not to underestimate his team following their surprising victory in the opening T20I. Despite India's strong track record, Zimbabwe capitalized on home conditions to secure a 13-run win. Masakadza aims to continue leveraging the conditions to clinch the series and boost Zimbabwean cricket.

Updated: 07-07-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 13:03 IST
  • India

Wellington Masakadza, Zimbabwe's key spinner, has issued a warning to the Shubman Gill-led Indian team not to take Zimbabwe lightly after their stunning victory in the opening T20I in Harare. The home team exploited the conditions to secure a 13-run win, marking India's first T20I defeat in 2024 and their first loss to Zimbabwe in eight years.

The new-look Indian side, fresh from their T20 World Cup victory, faltered despite restricting Zimbabwe to 115 for nine. Ultimately, Zimbabwe bowled out India for just 102 runs in 19.5 overs. Speaking to PTI, Masakadza emphasized the importance of leveraging home conditions and expressed his target to dismiss key Indian batsmen in upcoming matches.

Masakadza highlighted the team's strategy and the challenging Harare pitch conditions, further stating that a series win would be monumental for Zimbabwean cricket. He also expressed aspirations to play in the IPL, drawing inspiration from his captain Sikandar Raza's recent stint with Punjab Kings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

