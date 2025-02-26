Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs heaped praise on India's Virat Kohli, asserting that the cricket icon can continue playing as long as he maintains his fitness and scoring fervor, even at 36.

Gibbs' remarks followed Kohli's stellar performance against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, as he led India to victory by chasing a 242-run target. Kohli's striking form, fitness, and determination ensure he remains indispensable on the cricket field, expressed Gibbs at the India Corporate T20 Bash league event.

Alongside Kohli's heroics, Shubman Gill has emerged as another remarkable player, known for his remarkable consistency and recent match-winning contributions. Gill's performances bring optimism to India's cricket scene, with the team showing strength in depth and talent ahead of challenging tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)