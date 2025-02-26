Left Menu

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill: India's Twin Cricket Sensations

Herschelle Gibbs lauds Virat Kohli's enduring fitness and hunger for runs at 36, while Shubman Gill dazzles with his recent performances. Kohli's record-breaking century against Pakistan and Gill's consistent form boost India's cricket prowess, promising exciting times ahead for Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:13 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs heaped praise on India's Virat Kohli, asserting that the cricket icon can continue playing as long as he maintains his fitness and scoring fervor, even at 36.

Gibbs' remarks followed Kohli's stellar performance against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, as he led India to victory by chasing a 242-run target. Kohli's striking form, fitness, and determination ensure he remains indispensable on the cricket field, expressed Gibbs at the India Corporate T20 Bash league event.

Alongside Kohli's heroics, Shubman Gill has emerged as another remarkable player, known for his remarkable consistency and recent match-winning contributions. Gill's performances bring optimism to India's cricket scene, with the team showing strength in depth and talent ahead of challenging tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

