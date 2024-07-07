Abhay Singh Clinches Double Crown at Asian Doubles Squash Championships

The talented Abhay Singh performed admirably to win a double crown at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships on Sunday.

Asian Games team championship gold medallist Abhay won the men's doubles crown with Velavan Senthilkumar. The top-seeded pair defeated Malaysia's Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal 11-4, 11-5.

Later, Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, as third seeds, overcame Hong Kong's Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong 11-8, 10-11, 11-5 in the mixed doubles final.

''I'm very happy with how Abhay and I performed this week. We gained confidence and improved as the tournament progressed,'' Senthilkumar said. He noted the revival of the National Doubles Championships by SRFI and HCL was well-timed for gaining momentum.

Joshna, who received the Padma Shri earlier this year, remarked, ''Playing for India is always special, especially after being sidelined for five months due to knee surgery. Doubles was a perfect way to return before resuming the PSA Tour.''

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)