Sergio Perez to Start from Pitlane at British Grand Prix

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will begin Sunday's British Grand Prix from the pitlane after an engine and power unit change. Perez's performance woes continued as he qualified 19th. Teammate Max Verstappen, despite car issues, starts fourth. Red Bull needs Perez to score points to fend off Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren.

Sergio Perez will start Sunday's British Grand Prix from the pitlane, facing new challenges after Red Bull altered his car's engine and power unit elements. The Mexican driver, enduring a notable decline in form, qualified only 19th after an early spin in Saturday's session.

Meanwhile, his teammate and triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, who leads McLaren's Lando Norris by 81 points after 11 of 24 races, will start fourth. The Dutch driver experienced car damage during qualifying, but Red Bull replaced the floor with a spare component.

The team urgently needs Perez to deliver strong results, as Ferrari is trailing by 64 points in the constructors' championship, with Mercedes and McLaren showing increased competitiveness. In stark contrast to Norris' 73 points and Oscar Piastri's 71 over the last five races, Perez has managed only 15 points.

