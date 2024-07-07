Tadej Pogacar's Bold Moves Highlighted in Thrilling Tour de France Stage

Tadej Pogacar was relentless in his pursuit of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard during the thrilling ninth stage of the Tour de France, which featured numerous gravel roads. Despite multiple attacks, Vingegaard remained protected by his team, resulting in no significant change among the top contenders.

The stage ended with Anthony Turgis winning after an exhausting 199-km ride, securing France's third win of the edition. Pogacar, who kept the overall leader's yellow jersey, used the gravel sections to put pressure on Vingegaard, but the Dane's team strategy neutralized his efforts.

Pogacar leads Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic, who faced their own challenges during the stage. The Slovenian's aggressive tactics highlight his determination as he aims for the Giro d'Italia/Tour de France double. Monday's rest day will be crucial for all contenders.

