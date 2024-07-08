Tommy Paul Races to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals Amidst Fading Light

U.S. 12th seed Tommy Paul raced against the fading light on Court Two to dispatch Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 7-6(3), 6-2 on Sunday, setting up a quarter-final clash with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Taking just over two hours, the 27-year-old American outplayed Bautista Agut, who was seeking his second Wimbledon quarter-final in his 10th appearance. Paul, whose grass game has been honed with a recent Queen's Club warm-up victory, showcased superior power and variety against the 36-year-old Spaniard.

Bautista Agut pushed Paul in the second set, but a couple of unforced errors cost him the chance to level the match. Paul quickly claimed the final set, sealing the win with an ace. The players began late due to rain, finishing their match as long shadows crept across the court.

"It worked out great," said Paul. "I always play good tennis on this court. Despite the weather disruptions, I'm optimistic my next match will be indoors." A clash with Alcaraz is likely on Centre Court, which has a roof. "He (Alcaraz) plays amazing tennis on grass, but I'm on a nine-match winning streak," Paul added confidently.

