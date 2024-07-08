Left Menu

Maldives Invites Indian Cricket Team for Victory Celebration

The recently-crowned T20 world champion Indian cricket team has been invited by Maldives' tourism authorities to celebrate their triumph. The invitation highlights strong cultural and sporting ties between Maldives and India. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, won the World T20 Championship in Barbados, defeating South Africa in the finals.

AI Generated Representative Image
The Indian cricket team, fresh off their T20 World Championship win, has been invited to the Maldives for a victory celebration. This invitation was extended by Maldives' tourism authorities in recognition of the team's stellar performance.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the team clinched the championship trophy in a nail-biting final against South Africa held in Barbados on June 29. The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) jointly announced the invitation.

MMPRC CEO Ibrahim Shiuree and MATI Secretary General Ahmed Nazeer expressed their excitement about hosting the Indian team and emphasized the cultural and sporting bonds between the two nations. Fans welcomed the team back to India with grand celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai. The team will be on a break until their next series against Sri Lanka, beginning on July 27.

