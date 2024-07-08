Maldives Invites Indian Cricket Team for Victory Celebration

The Indian cricket team, fresh off their T20 World Championship win, has been invited to the Maldives for a victory celebration. This invitation was extended by Maldives' tourism authorities in recognition of the team's stellar performance.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the team clinched the championship trophy in a nail-biting final against South Africa held in Barbados on June 29. The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) jointly announced the invitation.

MMPRC CEO Ibrahim Shiuree and MATI Secretary General Ahmed Nazeer expressed their excitement about hosting the Indian team and emphasized the cultural and sporting bonds between the two nations. Fans welcomed the team back to India with grand celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai. The team will be on a break until their next series against Sri Lanka, beginning on July 27.

