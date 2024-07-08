Left Menu

Sanath Jayasuriya Takes Helm as Sri Lanka Cricket's Interim Head Coach

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Sanath Jayasuriya as the interim head coach of the men's national team until September 2024, following Chris Silverwood's resignation. Jayasuriya, a former cricketer and current cricket consultant, brings significant experience to guide the team through their upcoming tour of England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:20 IST
Sanath Jayasuriya Takes Helm as Sri Lanka Cricket's Interim Head Coach
Sanath Jayasuriya. (Photo- ICC X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday announced the appointment of former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya as the interim head coach of the men's senior national team, a role he will fulfill until September 2024.

SLC's statement confirmed that Jayasuriya's tenure will culminate following Sri Lanka's tour to England in September 2024. 'Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Sanath Jayasuriya as the 'Interim Head Coach' of the National Team. He will function in the position until the completion of Sri Lanka's tour of England in September 2024,' the statement read.

Presently serving as a full-time 'Cricket Consultant' for SLC, Jayasuriya's new appointment comes into immediate effect. CEO Ashley De Silva highlighted Jayasuriya's extensive international experience as a valuable asset for the team. 'Sanath, with his wealth of international cricketing experience, is well-positioned to guide the national team, until we find a permanent solution,' Silva stated.

The announcement follows the resignation of Chris Silverwood from the head coach position in June, where he cited personal reasons for his departure. Sri Lanka's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been disappointing, failing to advance to the Super Eights, and finishing third in Group D.

Silverwood expressed his reasons for stepping down in an SLC post on X. 'Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together,' he said.

Jayasuriya's illustrious career from 1989-2011 boasts 21,032 runs at an average of 34.14, along with 42 centuries and 103 half-centuries. He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in international cricket and ranks third for Sri Lanka. Additionally, he has 440 wickets to his name in international cricket.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024