Sanath Jayasuriya Takes Helm as Sri Lanka Cricket's Interim Head Coach

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday announced the appointment of former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya as the interim head coach of the men's senior national team, a role he will fulfill until September 2024.

SLC's statement confirmed that Jayasuriya's tenure will culminate following Sri Lanka's tour to England in September 2024. 'Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Sanath Jayasuriya as the 'Interim Head Coach' of the National Team. He will function in the position until the completion of Sri Lanka's tour of England in September 2024,' the statement read.

Presently serving as a full-time 'Cricket Consultant' for SLC, Jayasuriya's new appointment comes into immediate effect. CEO Ashley De Silva highlighted Jayasuriya's extensive international experience as a valuable asset for the team. 'Sanath, with his wealth of international cricketing experience, is well-positioned to guide the national team, until we find a permanent solution,' Silva stated.

The announcement follows the resignation of Chris Silverwood from the head coach position in June, where he cited personal reasons for his departure. Sri Lanka's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been disappointing, failing to advance to the Super Eights, and finishing third in Group D.

Silverwood expressed his reasons for stepping down in an SLC post on X. 'Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together,' he said.

Jayasuriya's illustrious career from 1989-2011 boasts 21,032 runs at an average of 34.14, along with 42 centuries and 103 half-centuries. He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in international cricket and ranks third for Sri Lanka. Additionally, he has 440 wickets to his name in international cricket.

