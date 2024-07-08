Lorenzo Musetti Shatters Perricard's Wimbledon Dream on His Birthday

Lorenzo Musetti ended Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's impressive Wimbledon run on his 21st birthday, overcoming a first-set loss to win 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 and secure a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time.

Perricard, known for his strong serve, had an excellent start but fatigue set in, allowing Musetti to dominate the remaining sets. Perricard's 140mph serves were effective in the initial stages, but Musetti capitalized on his opponent's waning energy to turn the match in his favor.

Despite the loss, Perricard's 115 aces have put him on the aces charts for the tournament. Musetti will now face either Alexander Zverev or Taylor Fritz in the next round.

