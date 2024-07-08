Left Menu

Lorenzo Musetti Shatters Perricard's Wimbledon Dream on His Birthday

Lorenzo Musetti defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on the latter's 21st birthday at Wimbledon, ending his remarkable run. Despite losing the first set, Musetti showcased superior skill to win the match 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 and advance to his first Grand Slam quarter-final. Perricard, renowned for his powerful serves, could not maintain his momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:24 IST
Lorenzo Musetti Shatters Perricard's Wimbledon Dream on His Birthday
Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti ended Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's impressive Wimbledon run on his 21st birthday, overcoming a first-set loss to win 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 and secure a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time.

Perricard, known for his strong serve, had an excellent start but fatigue set in, allowing Musetti to dominate the remaining sets. Perricard's 140mph serves were effective in the initial stages, but Musetti capitalized on his opponent's waning energy to turn the match in his favor.

Despite the loss, Perricard's 115 aces have put him on the aces charts for the tournament. Musetti will now face either Alexander Zverev or Taylor Fritz in the next round.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024