England's New Faces: Atkinson and Smith Set for Test Debuts Against West Indies

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith will make their red-ball debuts for England in the first of the three-match home series against West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.

The inaugural match, scheduled at Lord's from July 10, will be particularly notable as it marks the final test for fast bowling legend James Anderson. The 41-year-old veteran will be earning his 188th cap, after an illustrious career spanning 21 years since his debut.

Additionally, spinner Shoaib Bashir, who debuted in India this year, will play his first home test. Fast bowler Chris Woakes has also been recalled to the team. Subsequent tests are set to take place in Nottingham (July 18-22) and Birmingham (July 26-30).

