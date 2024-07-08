Left Menu

Ferrari's Enrico Cardile Resigns Amidst High-Stakes F1 Moves

Ferrari's Formula One technical director Enrico Cardile has resigned. Team principal Fred Vasseur will temporarily oversee the chassis division. Cardile's departure coincides with competition from McLaren and possible moves to Aston Martin. Ferrari aims to recruit top talent, including designer Adrian Newey, while facing performance challenges and staffing changes.

Updated: 08-07-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:45 IST
In a significant development for the world of Formula One, Ferrari's chassis technical director Enrico Cardile has stepped down from his position with immediate effect, the team announced on Monday.

Ferrari's team principal Fred Vasseur will assume oversight of the chassis division as an interim measure. Cardile, a veteran of nearly two decades with Ferrari, departs at a critical juncture, with the team second in the championship standings but under threat from an ascending McLaren team, trailing by just seven points.

Reports from Italy suggest Cardile may join Aston Martin, where double world champion Fernando Alonso, a former Ferrari driver, currently races. Loic Serra is scheduled to move from Mercedes to Ferrari in October to head chassis performance engineering, reporting to Cardile, who will no longer be there.

Ferrari, renowned for its success and glamour in the sport, is also bidding to secure the services of star designer Adrian Newey, following his announcement to leave Red Bull. Rivals Aston Martin are similarly interested in Newey.

Canadian driver Lance Stroll, son of Aston Martin's owner, recently commented that Newey is a coveted addition for any team. Ferrari has also confirmed that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, fresh off his British Grand Prix win, will join from Mercedes next season.

Despite these high-profile moves, Ferrari has faced recent struggles, evidenced by Carlos Sainz's fifth-place finish at Silverstone, overshadowed by teammate Charles Leclerc's 14th place. Technical issues forced Ferrari to revert to an older car specification, with Sainz remarking on the disadvantages of stagnation in the highly competitive F1 landscape.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

