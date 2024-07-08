American Gambits Join Global Chess League's Exciting Second Season

On Monday, Prachura PP, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Venkat K Narayana (KVN) proudly announced the entry of their team, American Gambits, into the second season of the Global Chess League. The much-anticipated tournament will be held in London from October 3 to October 12 at Friends House.

Prachura PP, a well-renowned figure in the chess community, expressed enthusiasm for joining the innovative league. He stated, "The Global Chess League is the most exciting league to emerge in the world of chess, where the top players globally battle for their teams. For a sport played in over 190 countries with no age or gender restrictions, owning a franchise is a unique and wonderful opportunity."

Ravichandran Ashwin, the legendary Indian cricketer and avid chess fan, added, "We are thrilled to introduce the American Gambits to the chess world. Our team combines strategic brilliance and unwavering determination in an effort to redefine the game. As the co-owner, I'm eager to witness their journey and contribute to their success."

Sameer Pathak, CEO of the Global Chess League, highlighted the advantages of the trio's involvement, noting their varied expertise and passion for chess. He emphasized that their franchise ownership would bring fresh perspectives and dynamic growth to the league.

This season will feature top players, including reigning world champions and rising stars, competing in a unique team format that emphasizes strategy, collaboration, and high stakes. The tournament's structure involves each team playing ten matches in a double round-robin format with a best-of-six board scoring system to determine the winners. The top two teams will advance to the finals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)