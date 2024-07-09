Left Menu

Messi Fit for Copa America Semi-Final Despite Hamstring Concerns

Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentina national team, is confirmed fit by coach Lionel Scaloni to play in the Copa America semi-final against Canada, despite recent hamstring concerns. Messi had returned to action during the quarterfinals against Ecuador, although he appeared physically hampered during the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 03:25 IST
Messi Fit for Copa America Semi-Final Despite Hamstring Concerns
Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will be fit to play in Tuesday's Copa America semi-final against Canada in New Jersey, coach Lionel Scaloni said, despite the forward's hamstring injury concerns. Messi returned to action on Thursday in Argentina's quarter-final win against Ecuador after missing the final group-stage match due to injury. He played the entire game, but looked physically hampered.

The 37-year-old Inter Miami player missed a penalty in the shootout that decided the game at Houston's NRG Stadium. 'Leo (Messi) is fine, he finished well, so tomorrow he will be part of the match, we are calm,' Scaloni told a press conference on Monday ahead of the semi-final clash at the MetLife Stadium. 'His level looks good. He is essential for us.'

Argentina and Canada will meet for the second time in the tournament after the opening match in Group A, where the defending champions beat the CONCACAF side 2-0. Scaloni said this time he and his Canada counterpart Jesse Marsch will seek to try 'something different.'

'All coaches take notes to correct mistakes and hurt our opponents,' the 46-year-old manager said. 'Each coach will have to do something different. We will try to have the ball and stop them from playing their game.' The Argentine boss added that his side will look to counter the physical and aggressive play of Canada, who are coming off the back of a penalty shootout win over Venezuela.

'Canada has players who are physically strong and also technically good, with a coach who has conveyed an aggressive way of playing,' he said. 'They have made things difficult for all teams. Physically it's difficult to match them, but with our assets we hope to play the game on our side.' (Report by Ramiro Scandolo and Janina Nuno Rios; Edited by Javier Leira and Rosalba O'Brien)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024