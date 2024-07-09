Left Menu

Canada's David vs Goliath Copa America Semi-Final Showdown

Canada faces a daunting Copa America semi-final against Argentina, the defending champions and top FIFA ranked team. Despite being significant underdogs, coach Jesse Marsch remains optimistic, drawing strength from their progress so far and lessons learned from playing Argentina earlier in the tournament.

Canada is gearing up for a monumental Copa America semi-final clash against Argentina, which coach Jesse Marsch has described as a David vs Goliath encounter. Argentina, the most recent World Cup winners and top the FIFA rankings, poses a formidable challenge for the 48th ranked Canadian team making their tournament debut.

"They've only lost twice in five years," Marsch said about Argentina. "Messi is the best player to ever play the game. But we believe we have a chance and that's the way we're preparing."

Though Canada lost 2-0 to Argentina in their initial match, where Messi assisted both goals, they advanced to the semi-finals after a shootout win against Venezuela. "We know how good Argentina is because we played against them but we also had success in certain moments," Marsch stated, adding that Canada would need to play flawlessly to stand a chance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

