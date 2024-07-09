Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir: India's Intense New Cricket Coach

Gautam Gambhir embarks on a new journey as head coach of the Indian men's national cricket team. Known for his intensity and non-conformist attitude, Gambhir faces the challenge of meeting high expectations and comparisons to his predecessor, Rahul Dravid. His past experiences in IPL highlight his cricket acumen.

It was after a promotional event at a five-star facility in New Delhi years back when a rare smiling Gautam Gambhir was approached by journalists.

Gambhir, known for his non-conformist nature, was in a cold war with Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) mandarins. 'You know why I don't fear anyone in this establishment? Because I am not here to earn money,' he told the journalists.

As he takes on the role of head coach for the Indian men's national team, Gambhir braces for an eventful journey. Comparisons with former coach Rahul Dravid, whose calm demeanor helped India lift the T20 World Cup last month, are inevitable. Gambhir's flamboyance will be scrutinized, especially given his intense nature and past conflicts.

The man from Central Delhi, raised in Old Rajinder Nagar, never had it easy in Indian cricket, which molded his intense persona. His cricket acumen, honed as a coach in the IPL and through leadership roles, is unquestionable. He's known for making strategic moves like promoting Sunil Narine and backing young stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Andre Russell.

In his new role, Gambhir will need more than passion and sharp strategies to gain players' loyalty. His past conflicts, such as with Virat Kohli, his opinions on icons like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and his aggressive political stance, present challenges. Whether he can adjust to the nuances of coaching a national team and navigate interactions with superstars like Kohli and Rohit Sharma remains to be seen.

Gambhir's journey will be layered, requiring patience and a nuanced approach. Every Indian fan will hope for his success, knowing it won't be an easy ride.

