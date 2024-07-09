Empowering the Visually Impaired Through Cricket: A New Training Programme in Delhi

A new training programme for visually impaired women and girls was launched in Delhi on Tuesday, with the aim of training 50 participants in cricket over a span of three months.

The launch event, held at the Constitution Club of India, saw the presence of prominent figures including Philip Green OAM, Australia's High Commissioner to India; Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture; and Yogesh Taneja, President of the Cricket Association for the Blind in Delhi.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), and the Cricket Association for the Blind in Delhi (CABD). It focuses on coaching blind cricket and providing vocational training to enhance digital and financial literacy, including soft skills, computer skills, and life skills, according to Yogesh Taneja.

Shemoo Das, a 22-year-old visually impaired cricket player from Assam, shared her journey of playing international matches with Nepal and the support she received from her mother despite her challenging family circumstances. Shikha Shetty, a coach, highlighted the difficulties in convincing families to let their daughters participate and the unique challenges in training visually impaired athletes.

Another coach emphasized the need for motivation over sympathy for blind players, noting their heightened senses and different world perception. Esther, an 18-year-old player from Andhra Pradesh, shared her family's support in her cricket journey. During the ceremony, Philip Green praised the initiative's role in promoting gender equality and the rights of people with disabilities. Meenakshi Lekhi highlighted resilience, reflection, and relationships as key to long-term success, celebrating India's women's blind cricket team's recent achievements.

