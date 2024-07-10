Colombia Preps for Semifinal Clash Against Uruguay: A Battle of the Titans

Colombia's coach, Nestor Lorenzo, is gearing up for Wednesday's semi-final against Uruguay, predicting a thrilling match-up after impressive performances from both sides in Copa America. Lorenzo's squad is on a remarkable 27-match unbeaten streak, highlighted by a 5-0 quarter-final win over Panama.

Uruguay, arriving with confidence after edging out Brazil in a shootout, will meet Colombia at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Lorenzo noted both teams' proactive styles promise a great spectacle. "These are two teams that go out to win," he commented during a press conference.

Lorenzo acknowledged Uruguay's top-tier talent and fierce competitive spirit as significant challenges. Emphasizing focus on immediate success rather than records, he stated, "This is the most important game for us."

