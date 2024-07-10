Argentina Secures Copa America Final Spot with 2-0 Victory over Canada
Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 win against Canada in New Jersey, securing a spot in the Copa America final. Alvarez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, and Messi doubled the lead in the 51st minute. Argentina awaits the winner of Uruguay vs. Colombia for the final match in Miami Gardens.
Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi scored as defending champions Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in New Jersey on Tuesday, booking their place in the Copa America final. Argentina soaked up early pressure before Alvarez ghosted between two defenders to open the scoring with a tidy finish in the 22nd minute.
Messi had several chances throughout the match and managed to double the lead in the 51st minute by diverting Enzo Fernandez's shot from the edge of the area past Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. With this victory, Argentina is set to face the winner of the Uruguay vs. Colombia match, which is scheduled for Wednesday, in the final at Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday.
