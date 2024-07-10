Left Menu

Clash in Dortmund: England vs. Netherlands in Semi-final Showdown

England faces the Netherlands in the European Championship semifinals in Dortmund. Both teams overturned deficits in the quarterfinals to secure their spots. England's Gareth Southgate defends his strategic approach amid fan backlash. The match will determine who joins Spain in the Sunday's final.

Updated: 10-07-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:07 IST
Clash in Dortmund: England vs. Netherlands in Semi-final Showdown
Gareth Southgate
  • Country:
  • Germany

England will vie for a spot in the European Championship final as they take on the Netherlands in Dortmund in the second semifinal. The victorious team will meet Spain in Sunday's final, with kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Both teams showed resilience in their quarterfinal matches; England triumphed over Switzerland in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw, while the Netherlands came from behind to defeat Turkey 2-1. England's manager, Gareth Southgate, who led the team to victory in his 100th game in charge, defended his 'streetwise' tactical approach despite facing backlash from fans during the group stage.

The Netherlands will be the highest-ranked opponent England has faced in the tournament. Today's match will be officiated by Felix Zwayer, a referee with a controversial past linked to a match-fixing scandal in Germany. On the team news front, left-footed Luke Shaw might start for England, replacing Kieran Trippier, while questions surround Harry Kane's fitness. Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman's Dutch side is expected to remain unchanged from the previous matches.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

