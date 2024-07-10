Donna Vekic Triumphs Against Odds to Reach Wimbledon Semifinals
Donna Vekic reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon by defeating qualifier Lulu Sun. Overcoming her struggles post-knee surgery in 2021, Vekic expressed her gratitude towards her team for believing in her. She will face French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini for a spot in the final.
Donna Vekic, the 28-year-old Croatian tennis player, reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon after defeating qualifier Lulu Sun with scores of 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Vekic's journey to this milestone was plagued with challenges, including a tough recovery from knee surgery in 2021.
"Those couple of years were very tough. I didn't think I was ever going to come back to the level that I even had last year," Vekic stated. "So this now, reaching my best result ever at a Slam, I'm really proud of myself, of the work that I've done, of the work that my team has done. I'm very thankful to them for believing in me when I didn't."
Vekic will face French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini, who made history by becoming the first Italian woman to reach the semifinals at the All England Club. Paolini triumphed over Emma Navarro with a score of 6-2, 6-1. The upcoming match promises to be a thrilling contest for a place in the Wimbledon final.
